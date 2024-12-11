Don't let the title hearkening back to 2009's iconic "Blame It on the Pop" fool you: this year's DJ Earworm United State of Pop mashup of the 25 biggest radio hits in the US can't be greater than the sum of its parts.

"Blame It on the Whiskey" is perhaps an expectedly mid-tempo amalgamation of some of the many lethargic pop songs that took over the airwaves and charts in 2024. Say what you will about DJ Earworm, but the producer born Jordan Roseman definitely has a knack for making us realize just how many of the same clichéd tropes were used in the Top 40 hits of any given year.

As you might have guessed, a lot of people sang about going to the bar and drinking whiskey in 2024! There was also a lot of not taking accountability and blaming others, as well as begging them to not be stupid (Sabrina Carpenter — who wins for most appearances on the list with "Espresso," "Please Please Please" and "Taste" — and Billie Eilish, most notably). Sure, there's a broader social analysis that could almost definitely be tied in to the results of the presidential election, but that's neither here nor there.

Other repeat offenders include Post Malone, whose America-first collaborations with Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen are both included, as well as Wallen's own "Lies Lies Lies." Canadian representation comes from Tate McRae alone, but as she says, we can't get greedy.

Shaboozey's record-shattering "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and Tommy Richman's TikTok-dominating "MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS)" are both present and accounted for, as well as a few choices from Exclaim!'s Best Songs of 2024 list: Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" (obviously) and Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!" (also duh), as well as the aforementioned "Espresso" and "BIRDS OF A FEATHER."

The music industry's big country moment is reflected by the inclusion Beyoncé's "TEXAS HOLD 'EM," Dasha's "Austin," and the Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves duet, "I Remember Everything." I'm not sure why we keep letting men sing in the Lewis Capaldi-core style at all, but it's certainly succeeding for Benson Boone and Teddy Swims.

I suppose Charli XCX is still too "underground" for radio if she's not featured on an Iggy Azalea song? Including something from BRAT could have at least given this thing a beat. Listen to "Blame it on the Whiskey" below, where you can also find the full list of songs featured, sorted alphabetically by artist.



Ariana Grande - "we can't be friends (wait for your love)"

Benson Boone - "Beautiful Things"

Beyoncé - "TEXAS HOLD 'EM"

Billie Eilish - "BIRDS OF A FEATHER"

Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

Dasha - "Austin"

Doja Cat - "Agora Hills"

Hozier - "Too Sweet"

Jack Harlow - "Lovin on Me"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars - "Die with a Smile"

Morgan Wallen - "Lies Lies Lies"

Noah Kahan - "Stick Season"

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen - "I Had Some Help"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Please Please Please"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Taste"

Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

SZA - "Saturn"

Tate McRae - "greedy"

Taylor Swift and Post Malone - "Fortnight"

Teddy Swims - "Lose Control"

Tommy Richman - "MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS)"

Tyla - "Water"

Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves - "I Remember Everything"