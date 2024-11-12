Superheaven have returned with their first new material in nearly a decade. New single "Long Gone" can be heard below alongside a music video.

"Long Gone" is the A-side of a new two-song single which also features "Numb to What Is Real." The latter song arrives December 10 via Superheaven's new label home Blue Grape Music.

Last year saw Superheaven celebrate a decade of their 2013 debut Jar, which created momentum for the four-piece to return to the studio.

"We did the Jar ten year show and that was really exciting to see that there was still interest in the band," vocalist-guitarist Jake Clarke explains in a release. "Then that fall we played a few more shows and they were even crazier. It really made us realize that people really love this band and these songs we'd made."

Later this month, Superheaven will begin an American tour alongside the Story So Far and Koyo. While there are no Canadian dates, you can find further details via the band's official website.