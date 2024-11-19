God's Mom, the collaboration between Canadian artist Bria Salmena and filmmaker A. Matthews, have shared a video for their new single "Dallo A Me." The track is taken from their album of selected works As It Was Given, which arrived in September.

Salmena is inspired by vocal traditions rooted in her Italian heritage, and "Dallo A Me" is described as a vogue-esque club anthem that allowed Salmena and Matthews to search for the character of God's Mom's sound.

Check out the video directed by Matthews below.