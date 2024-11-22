As we work tirelessly into the night (which does admittedly begin at 4 p.m. these days) to get a new issue of Exclaim! Magazine into your eager hands, there's plenty of new Canadian music to tide you over through the weekend.

Three Days Grace have released their first new material since original singer Adam Gontier rejoined the band as co-vocalist alongside his replacement, Matt Walst. Meanwhile, Saya Gray continues to preview SAYA with a contorted new offering called "H.B.W." There's also the latest from Planet Giza, and Spiritbox's melodic new single from their highly anticipated sophomore album Tsunami Sea.

This week in album releases, we have the debut EP from Toronto's Lia Pappas-Kemps, Gleam. It was produced by Canadian heavyweight Nathan Ferraro (formerly of the Midway State!), who has worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Carly Rae Jepsen and Charli XCX — but Pappas-Kemps takes more inspiration from the jagged-yet-dreamy guitar sounds of Alvvays.

Elsewhere, Sister Ray's new track lands on our Staff Picks, while Brendan Canning and Cynthia Tauro make their debut as TAURO and Frog Eyes return. Charlie Houston, the Weather Station, Marie Davidson and Naya Ali are all previewing upcoming records, while God's Mom strike Europop gold.

Leaf through all that and more in anticipation of our December 2024 / January 2025 issue with The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



