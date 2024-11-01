It is November, my dudes. In addition to this month's can't-miss concerts and the handful of remaining forthcoming albums to wrap up the tail-end of the year, Canadian artists are poised to deliver until 2024 runs out. Quick, before the public sphere is terrorized by holiday tunes till the end of the year — it's time for a playlist refresh with the week's best new Canadian music!

The Weeknd teams up with Anitta to deliver the latest preview of his trilogy-ending Hurry Up Tomorrow, and Magi Merlin returns with her first new solo cut — an Exclaim! Staff Pick — since the excellent 2022 Gone Girl EP. Meanwhile, Kathleen Edwards takes on a Tom Petty classic, and OMBIIGIZI lead off the week in album releases with their sophomore record Shame.

Also new in full-length records are the latest LPs from Rich Aucoin (Synthetic: Season 3), Skye Wallace (The Act of Living), Jennifer Castle (Camelot), SHEBAD, Jeremie Albino, Ian Blurton's Future Now and Maya Malkin. Plus, there's the deluxe version of Allie X's Girl with No Face.

Elsewhere, Grimes joins forces with Magdalena Bay to reimagine "Image," Alex Lifeson's Envy of None are back with a new track (and a weird AI video), Tokyo Police Club's Dave Monks makes his nu metal debut in Klokwise, and Hannah Harlacher keeps the spooky season zeitgeist going with "Ghost."

Nurse your Halloween hangover (candy or otherwise) with the soothing sounds of The Eh! List below




