Fcukers released the banger-filled EP Baggy$$ earlier this year, and now, they've shared a Confidence Man remix of its breakthrough single "Bon Bon."

The new iteration of the track amplifies its already '90s house feel, hammering the four-on-the-floors and adding tight delay to Shannon Wise's vocals. Listen to it below.

The single follows the band being slotted on the Coachella 2025 lineup yesterday (November 20) and their first Boiler Room set.