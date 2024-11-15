Just in time for your search for Christmas music that won't make it feel like you're eternally trapped in a shopping mall, Bodywash have come to the rescue. The Montreal duo have put their spin on Wham!'s "Last Christmas," trading its sweet disguise of longing for a more literal one of fuzzy guitars and melancholic vocals.

"This new interpretation foregrounds the heartache in George Michael's songwriting," Bodywash said in a press release. "If the holidays are meant to serve up Christmas cheer, they're also ripe for reflection and wistful regret (not to mention family drama). The most wonderful time of the year can sometimes be the loneliest."

"Last Christmas" is one of two singles Bodywash have released this year, following March's "No Repair." They also toured in support of last year's I Held the Shape While I Could, and showed off their tour van for us for the occasion.

Listen to "Last Christmas" below.