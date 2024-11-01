Unexpected duo Four Tet and Skrillex have continued their collaborative stroke of genius, this time joining forces with British DJ and producer Champion and singer-rapper Naisha for a fresh single titled "Talk to Me."

Co-written by all four artists, the track — teased in recent Four Tet and Skrillex DJ sets — is out now via Disorder / Capitol Records.

This release adds to Four Tet and Skrillex's recent team-ups, which include "Baby Again.." and "glow" with Fred again.. and "Butterflies" with Starrah, as well as their now-infamous co-headlining set at Coachella in 2023.

Four Tet also played a behind-the-scenes role in Skrillex and Fred again..'s Grammy-winning track "Rumble." The producer born Kieran Hebden released his latest album Three earlier this year.