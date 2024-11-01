Four Tet and Skrillex Team Up with Naisha and Champion for "Talk to Me"

BY Sena LawPublished Nov 1, 2024

Unexpected duo Four Tet and Skrillex have continued their collaborative stroke of genius, this time joining forces with British DJ and producer Champion and singer-rapper Naisha for a fresh single titled "Talk to Me." 

Co-written by all four artists, the track — teased in recent Four Tet and Skrillex DJ sets — is out now via Disorder / Capitol Records.

This release adds to Four Tet and Skrillex's recent team-ups, which include "Baby Again.." and "glow" with Fred again.. and "Butterflies" with Starrah, as well as their now-infamous co-headlining set at Coachella in 2023

Four Tet also played a behind-the-scenes role in Skrillex and Fred again..'s Grammy-winning track "Rumble." The producer born Kieran Hebden released his latest album Three earlier this year.

MusicStreamsDance and Electronic

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage