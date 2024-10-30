Under tyrannical overlord Elon Musk's reign, Twitter (er, X) has pretty much been run into the ground. Everybody knows this. But what those not still tethered to the sunken social media platform may not know is that Bob Dylan has been tweeting lately. An account once merely used by management for information dissemination has now rebranded to personal messages and anecdotes, presumably from the man himself.

It all began inconspicuously last month with the following Dylan dispatch: "Happy Birthday Mary Jo! See you in Frankfort." Since then, the musician has tweeted about an elevator encounter with a Buffalo Sabres player in Prague, the death of Bob Newhart, a book publishing convention and more.

Again, Dylan's tweeting has only been going on for about four weeks, but that's apparently long enough for Saturday Night Live to parody their windy nature. In a new promotional clip for this upcoming weekend's episode, host John Mulaney read from meandering cue cards written by new staffer Bob Dylan (played by James Austin Johnson).

While Mulaney remarked that the anecdotes feel a little off, Johnson's Dylan — who reminded the comedian that he has a Nobel Prize in Literature — suggested referencing the fact that Herman Melville was born in New York: "Author of Moby Dick! That's the ultimate fish story if you ask me."

Eventually, Johnson's Dylan steps in to show Mulaney and cast member Jane Wickline how it's done, citing a biblical tale and subbing in Charles Mingus's name for musical guest Chappell Roan's. Watch for yourself below.