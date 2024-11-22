Last year, legendary rapper André 3000 returned to music with his first-ever solo album New Blue Sun. It wasn't necessarily what people were expecting from the former Outkast member.

New Blue Sun was a meditative, luxurious album of flute-based ambient instrumentals, and it really worked. Now, just over a year after that album's release, we get another piece of the puzzle.

André has dropped Moving Day, a new three-song EP that features the previously heard title track (it featured in a mini-doc shared by the artist on social media earlier this week), "Day Moving," which is just that song played backward, and one entirely new piece of music.

New Blue Sun outtake "Tunnels of Egypt" is a patient, disintegrating eight-minute piece that finds André in a particularly meditative and haunting mode.

