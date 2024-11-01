The days may be growing shorter, but Fucked Up remain prolific as ever, surprising listeners with another new album.

The 10-song Someday follows 2023's One Day and Another Day and finds the revered Toronto punks collaborating with a host of guest vocalists.

Joining Fucked Up's Damian Abraham and Mike Haliechuk on the mic are singer-songwriter Julianna Riolino, Fiddlehead/Have Heart vocalist Pat Flynn, High Vis vocalist Graham Sayle, Year of the Horse collaborator Tuka Mohammed and Max Williams of UK punk crew Rifle.

Of their latest, the band told BrooklynVegan, "This record is about how far our actions and our ideas can travel, and how we can plant consequences in the lives of other people without even realizing it and how we can use our lives to make this a better world."

Fucked Up have been making the most of their days this year — using them to make albums in 24 hours and release live albums for that amount of time, too.



Someday:

1. City Boy (Fear) [feat. Graham Sayle]

2. Grains of Paradise

3. Feed Me Your Feathers (feat. Pat Flynn)

4. I Took My Mom to Sleep (feat. Tuka Mohammed)

5. Man Without Qualities (feat. Max Williams)

6. The Court of Miracles

7. Fellow Traveller

8. In the Company of Sisters (feat. Julianna Riolino)

9. Smoke Signals (feat. Graham Sayle)

10. Someday