Happy Friday the 13th! It's nice to throw a little bit of mystique and spookiness into the holiday cheer mix, huh? Whether you're superstitious or just a little, there are sonic supernatural delights with the week's best new Canadian music that are bound to make you a believer.

Chastity hasn't taken much time off since releasing his self-titled album in September, and is back today to explore how to hold conflicting feelings together with new single "Feeling Loved, Feeling Fucked." There are also remixes from claire rousay and Jayda G, as well as another scorcher from EKKSTACY.

This week in album releases, we have Hollerado frontman Menno Versteeg releasing his first album under his own name, Why We Run.

Elsewhere, Joseph Shabason, Chris A. Cummings (a.k.a. Marker Starling) and Thom Gill join forces as Cici Arthur, while Exclaim! Class of 2023 grads not a band get spicy on the focus track from their new EP.

Regrettably, it's a black cat-free zone (although a cootie catcher or a Peach Luffe may cross your path)




