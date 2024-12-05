Alex Lifeson Joins Forces with Barenaked Ladies for Andy K Christmas

He also teamed up with Broken Social Scene for "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl"

Photo: @ShakyShorty on YouTube

BY Allie GregoryPublished Dec 5, 2024

Andy Kim's 20th annual Christmas show took place at Toronto's Massey Hall last night (December 4), and its usual star power amounted to an impromptu supergroup performance of some holiday classics in the style of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs."

Rush's Alex Lifeson joined fellow performing members of Barenaked Ladies to rework Christmas carols "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Deck the Halls" into the metal classic.

Thanks to fan footage (of which there's plenty more, including Lifeson playing on "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl" with Broken Social Scene), you can watch the Christmas carnage as it all went down. Stick around for Kevin Hearn singing a line from Rush's "2112" and a straight-play of "Feliz Navidad."

MusicStreamsPop and RockMetal and Hardcore

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage