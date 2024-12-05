Andy Kim's 20th annual Christmas show took place at Toronto's Massey Hall last night (December 4), and its usual star power amounted to an impromptu supergroup performance of some holiday classics in the style of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs."

Rush's Alex Lifeson joined fellow performing members of Barenaked Ladies to rework Christmas carols "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Deck the Halls" into the metal classic.

Thanks to fan footage (of which there's plenty more, including Lifeson playing on "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl" with Broken Social Scene), you can watch the Christmas carnage as it all went down. Stick around for Kevin Hearn singing a line from Rush's "2112" and a straight-play of "Feliz Navidad."