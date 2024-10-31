Hear the Debut Album from Klokwise, Tokyo Police Club Singer Dave Monks's Nu Metal Band

'Klok in.' is out now

BY Alex HudsonPublished Oct 31, 2024

Tokyo Police Club might be coming to an end, but singer-bassist Dave Monks is playing bass in a nu metal band called Klokwise these days, and they just released their debut album. Klok in. is out now.

Full of chunky low-end riffs, the 11 songs pummel the speakers with bomb-blast distortion, gutter shouts, and aggressive sentiments like "Break Yo Face" and "I Stand My Ground." Guests include DEAR-GOD, DoFlame and Mile End.

Listen below. It's dark stuff, which is presumably why it's out on Halloween.

And if you don't like it, well, it's "easy 2 judge when ur whack asf," as the closing track points out.


