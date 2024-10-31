Tokyo Police Club might be coming to an end, but singer-bassist Dave Monks is playing bass in a nu metal band called Klokwise these days, and they just released their debut album. Klok in. is out now.

Full of chunky low-end riffs, the 11 songs pummel the speakers with bomb-blast distortion, gutter shouts, and aggressive sentiments like "Break Yo Face" and "I Stand My Ground." Guests include DEAR-GOD, DoFlame and Mile End.

Listen below. It's dark stuff, which is presumably why it's out on Halloween.

And if you don't like it, well, it's "easy 2 judge when ur whack asf," as the closing track points out.



