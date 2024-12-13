Listen to GloRilla and Kehlani Get Festive on "Xmas Time"

"I got ice for ages, may your Christmas be amazing"

Photo: Sam Cahill

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Dec 13, 2024

Tis the season for random holiday collabs, and GloRilla and Kehlani have delivered this week's entry with "Xmas Time."

The festive live performance features the pair in a snowy forest, of course, and switches up between Kehlani's autotuned, soulful vocals and Glorilla's uptempo bars. It includes lines like, "I went to the North Pole to cop these bracelets / I got ice for ages, may your Christmas be amazing," which is surprisingly wholesome. 

It's no Christmas on Death Row — the elite hip-hop holiday record, for what it's worth — but it gets the job done. Listen to it below.

