Tis the season for random holiday collabs, and GloRilla and Kehlani have delivered this week's entry with "Xmas Time."

The festive live performance features the pair in a snowy forest, of course, and switches up between Kehlani's autotuned, soulful vocals and Glorilla's uptempo bars. It includes lines like, "I went to the North Pole to cop these bracelets / I got ice for ages, may your Christmas be amazing," which is surprisingly wholesome.

It's no Christmas on Death Row — the elite hip-hop holiday record, for what it's worth — but it gets the job done. Listen to it below.