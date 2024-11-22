Three Days Grace proved it's never too late when they welcomed back original vocalist Adam Gauntier in October, and their promises for new music with him have come true.

Today, the band have unveiled "Mayday" — their first song with Gauntier in 11 years, and their first ever with him and his replacement Matt Walst as co-vocalists.

"This song is a reflection of the current state of the world, an unsettling mix of disillusionment, exhaustion, and denial," the band said in a statement [via Loudwire]. "The sense that we're all on the brink—emotionally, socially, and environmentally — yet we refuse to admit defeat. So even though we feel like we are barely surviving, we keep on moving forward, one foot in front of the other."

"Mayday" is presumably the first single off the album Three Days Grace are teasing for next year. Listen to it below.