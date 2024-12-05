There's truly never a shortage of rock documentaries as of late, and the latest one being added to the pile is Becoming Led Zeppelin, which is being billed as the first-ever documentary authorized by the band (which isn't always a good thing, depending on the ego of the artists).

The doc was directed by American Epic filmmaker Bernard MacMahon, and it's been cooking for a minute now — MacMahon showed an unfinished cut at the Venice Film Festival in 2021. The final thing is arriving in theatres next year, and you can check out the first trailer below.

Becoming Led Zeppelin follows the band's early years, and surviving members Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones all give talking-head interviews. The trailer features tons of on-stage and behind-the-scenes kinda footage, plus some looks at the band members as kids.