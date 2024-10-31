Caribou's Boiler Room Set Is Here

Featuring an hour-plus of cuts from new album 'Honey' as well as some classics

BY Allie GregoryPublished Oct 31, 2024

Hot on the heels of releasing Honey — one of Exclaim! Best Canadian Albums of the 2020s So Far — Dan Snaith and his Caribou bandmates took their new (and old) material to Boiler Room for a full-band, full-tilt set in Belfast, marking Snaith's return to the electronic music institution for the first time in more than 10 years.

"Getting to play this show was amazing — it was our first time playing with the crowd around us and the first time playing the music from the new album to a big crowd. The vibes were insane," the Hamilton-hailing polymath shared. 

Check out the complete Boiler Room set below, and make sure to catch Caribou on tour next month.

