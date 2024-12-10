Toronto's not a band have released a psychedelic music video for their new single "Paprika," which further previews their forthcoming EP, Secrets, arriving December 13.

Recorded by Nick Joy and Dave Kleiser, and mastered by Josh Korody (Breeze), the song arrives alongside a (not-) band-shot video with stop-motion elements by each member and edited by Danny Alexander.

"'Paprika' is an appreciation of the natural world in all of its perceptible and non-perceptible incarnations," the band tell Exclaim! "The video pursues these themes through sentient trinkets that playfully come to life through stop-motion animation. Simultaneously, this creative process pays tribute to not a band's collective animated spirit.

not a band have also announced an EP release party at Collective Arts on December 12. They'll be supported by free improv groups Triage Eclair and Wilderness Adventure Ride.

Watch the video for "Paprika" below.