Back at the beginning of November, Naya Ali announced her sophomore record We Did the Damn Thing, which is set to arrive on February 7 through Bonsound.

Now, we get a taste of the record with new single "Turning Tables," a dust-kicking country-rap ode to the renegades of the world, and it comes attached to a video set in a shadowy stable. In a statement, the video is described as "drawing parallels between the historical suppression of Black and Brown people and the taming of wild horses."

"Turning Tables" was co-written by Naya Ali and Curtis Richardson and co-produced by Montreal's Gary Wide and Adrian X. "You judge cuz it gives you some redemption / But I'm here to challenge everything you know," Ali raps in the song's second verse.

"This raw track is about standing your ground, challenging conformity, and staying true to yourself in a world where loyalty is rare and rules are broken — despite the shifting tides," Ali explained in a statement. "It's about reclaiming your power and rewriting your own story, knowing that the truth will always come to light."

