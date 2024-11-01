Envy of None — the quartet of Rush's Alex Lifeson, Andy Curran, Maiah Wayne and Alfio Annibalini — have shared a new song on the final day of spooky season.

"Not Dead Yet" arrives today via Kscope, and its hypnotic groove and alluring stacks of harmony follow Envy of None's 2023 EP That Was Then, This Is Now. Regrettably, it doesn't find Lifeson cracking a guitar solo.

Vocalist and lyricist Wayne describes "Not Dead Yet" as a song "that embodies resilience and defiance against the forces that aim to tear us down," explaining, "You have to continue to exist, to create, and to fight. That's the heart of the song: keep going and enjoy the ride."

It appears such beliefs were not extended to the single's artificial intelligence-assisted music video. From creator Mariano Biotico, the Dia de los Muertos-inspired visual is social media AI slop in constant motion; the schlocky imagery your Facebook-addled extended family members can't get enough of. They're finding it "cool" and typing "love this" in the comments here, too.

Envy of None are at work on a full-length follow-up to their 2022 self-titled debut album.

