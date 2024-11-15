With Toronto having officially transformed into Taylor Swift Town — they literally even put friendship bracelets on the police horses — there's a lot of somewhat-national pride going on at the moment, as the pop star caps off the final shows of her extensive, cloud-busting Eras Tour here and in Vancouver. We're not big into nationalism, but it's hard not to get a bit of a glow while basking in the wide array of homegrown talent gracing this round-up of the week's best new Canadian music.

Haviah Mighty returns and takes no prisoners on the hard-hitting "Pursuit Freestyle," while Art d'Ecco offers an irresistible second taste of his forthcoming album Serene Demon. Cecile Believe and Jessie Reyez also have shiny new collaborations, linking up with yunè pinku and Ari Lennox, respectively.

This week in album releases, we have new LPs from Dorothea Paas (Think of Mist), Kylie V (Crash Test Plane), Sunnsetter, and Shawn Mendes, as well as a star-studded D.O.A. tribute collection. If you're a fan of short kings (and who amongst us isn't?), you can also check out new EPs from King Cruff, His His and Paesler.

Elsewhere, locals looking Rogers Centre-bound for their own sold-out stadium shows in the future include No Frills, Casper Skulls and Huxlii. Tate McRae has also kicked off her next era.

Be enchanted by it all with The Eh! List below, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



