Following their first material since 2021, "What a Ride," Born Ruffians have released their latest single "Let You Down."

Bandleader Luke Lalonde shared about the track, "It is not unreasonable to be held prisoner in your mind. I know I am prone to patterns of thought that get so worn in they become trenches that are hard to escape from." Lalonde continued, "Sometimes I need someone to look down, see me there and pull me out. I'm writing to my love, my wife, who pulls me up so effortlessly with the strength of an Olympian."

The band is currently supporting Tokyo Police Club's farewell tour, which will wrap up with a hometown show in Toronto at History on November 29.

Listen to "Let You Down" below.