Casper Skulls have shared a new single. "Spindletop" arrives today via Next Door Records, and you can hear it below alongside a music video.

Their first release as a three-piece, "Spindletop" finds guitarist Neil Bends on lead vocals with a lyrical commentary on the growth of Texas's oil industry.

He shares, "After rewatching There Will Be Blood I felt inspired to create 'Spindletop' which delves into the Texas oil boom of the early 20th century. I lyrically tried to capture the ominous atmosphere and avarice portrayed in the film."

The music video for "Spindletop," directed by Curtis Carriere, Jordan Vandenberg and Casper Skulls, finds Melanie St-Pierre waking up late for band practice, needing to haul an unwieldy amplifier with her.

As it turns out, the amp comes in handy on St-Pierre's trek around town, proving helpful when sitting down for a haircut, grabbing a coffee, flipping through the record bins, getting a tattoo, browsing a gift shop and more.