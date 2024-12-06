The first work week of December is done and dusted — elegantly with a light layer of snow here in Toronto. Whatever the weather where you are, there's an absolute blizzard of icy cool tracks with the week's best new Canadian music.

After recently expanding to a quartet, Guelph's Bonnie Trash lead off their sophomore album with "Veil of Greed," while Toronto's rising dancehall star SadBoi accepts her "L's." Montreal electropop duo Milk & Bone also take us back to the future with their retrowave new single "FORGONE."

This week in album releases, Lubalin's debut album haha, no worries is finally here to live, laugh and love alongside us! There's also the debut EP from Tasseomancy's Sari and Romi Lightman as Lightman & Lightman.

Elsewhere, Yves Jarvis lands on Exclaim!'s Staff Picks with his latest craftsmanlike cut "Gold Filigree."

