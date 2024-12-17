The discourse seems to get hotter every year, and 2024 was no exception. This was a year that brought the biggest rap beef of a generation, increased attention on the toxic behaviour of parasocial stans, and proof that concert cancellations are not simply a lockdown-era phenomenon.

As we reach the halfway point of the 2020s, we're looking back on the biggest stories of the past year — from deaths and breakups to triumphant returns. Revisit our lists of the best albums and songs of the year here.

January 26

Hot Hot Heat flame out

The aughts band's reunion burnt out when two of the members seemingly went rogue with a statement on Instagram blaming singer Steve Bays for "[feeling] he could not participate." Make up the breakdown, indeed.

February 2

R.I.P. Wayne Kramer of MC5

The singer-guitarist from the legendary garage pioneers died of pancreatic cancer at age 75. In May, dummer Dennis Thompson also died, while final album Heavy Lifting officially brought the band to an end in October.

February 5

R.I.P. Toby Keith

The '90s country hitmaker died at the age of 62 after having being diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.

March 19

Beyoncé calls out country music

Beyoncé called out the country music establishment over "an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed." Her subsequent album, COWBOY CARTER, highlighted the genre's history and many Black pioneers.

March 24

The Beaches take over for Arkells

Arkells have absolutely ruled the Group of the Year category at the JUNOS, but the Beaches brought their three-year dynasty to an end by taking home the prize. Arkells have Brett to blame.

Photo: Joshua Peter Grafstein

March 26

Just "Like That," Kendrick begins his Drake feud

Lamar's collab with Future and Metro Boomin kicked off a year-defining rap feud with diss tracks of wildly differing quality. Stars who have been roped into the feud include J. Cole, Rick Ross, the Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, DeMar DeRozan and more.

March 30

Lizzo says "I QUIT"

After being accused of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic work environment, Lizzo announced that she was "tired of putting up with being dragged." She later clarified she's not actually retiring.

April 8

The Black Keys vs. Exclaim!

The rock duo took exception with Exclaim!'s 4/10 review of their album Ohio Players — but they soon turned their ire elsewhere, as the band cancelled a tour and fired their managers amidst a war of words.

April 13

Grimes's Coachella Disaster

The artist apologized after her DJ set was marred by technical issues, leading to a widespread debate about beatmatching and the skills involved in DJing.

May 4

Kendrick wins the Drake feud

After a flurry of diss tracks, Lamar triumphed with the inescapable "Not Like Us" — which taunts Drake for supposedly being a pedophile — and Drake put the nail in his own coffin with the dismal "The Heart Part 6."

May 5

Cindy Lee cancels tour

After the success of the glorious final album Diamond Jubilee — Exclaim!'s top album of 2024, and one of our favourite Canadian releases of the decade so far — Cindy Lee abruptly cancelled a sold-out tour. Aside from a guest appearance on Panda Bear's upcoming LP, this could be the last we hear from Patrick Flegel's beloved project.

Photo: Luke Orlando

May 7

R.I.P. Steve Albini

The celebrated producer died of a heart attack at the age of 61. His final album with Shellac followed just a week later.

May 9

Brian Wilson's conservatorship

The Beach Boys legend was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship due to a "major neurocognitive disorder" that has reportedly left him "unable to properly provide for his own personal needs."

May 29

"Creating Content" Costs "Close to Zero"

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek put his foot in his mouth once again, casually dismissing the value of the very artists who keep his platform afloat.

May 31

Jennifer Lopez's cancellation

Fans aren't the only ones struggling to afford concerts. Some high-profile artists struggled to sell tickets this summer, with JLO's cancellation standing out as perhaps the biggest flop of the bunch.

June 16

Justin Timberlake's DWI will "ruin the tour"

JT's flop season was in full swing when the pop star was arrested for drinking while drunk, and he feared this would "ruin the tour." What tour? "The world tour."

June 26

Neil Young's "unplanned break"

Young returned to the stage after taking a pandemic break for several years, but he abruptly cut his tour with Crazy Horse short. "It was like I felt sick when I thought of going on stage," Young later said.

Photo: Atsuko Kobasigawa

July 11

Katy Perry biffs the comeback

She quit American Idol and seemed to be gearing up for a big relaunch — but the dreadful single "Woman's World" fell flat, and her choice to reunite with Dr. Luke earned attention for all the wrong reasons.

July 12

Jonny Greenwood hospitalized

With Radiohead still on pause, it was a busy yet fraught year for Jonny Greeenwood, who released two albums with the Smile and controversially performed in Israel. In the midst of it all, the Smile cancelled a tour when Greenwood as admitted to the ICU for a serious infection.

July 14

Tenacious D's assassination joke

The comedy duo suddenly became embroiled in a very serious issue, when Kyle Gas cracked an onstage joke about the assassination attempt against Trump, and Jack Black cancelled their tour and "all future creative plans."

July 17

Toronto rap shows cancelled

With Drake sulking after losing his feud with Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q and SiR had their shows at History cancelled at the last minute — seemingly because their affiliation with Lamar led Drake to bar them from performing at the venue he co-founded.

Photo: Rick Clifford

July 19

Jack White gives away unannounced album

Shoppers at Third Man Records were given a mystery white-label record — a guerrilla stunt that turned out to be the new album No Name. He then began playing live shows with only a couple of days' notice.

July 21

"kamala IS brat"

Brat Summer had its most mainstream moment when Charli XCX shouted out the presidential nominee, leading the mainstream political media to air bizarre segments attempting to figure out what "brat" means.

July 26

Céline Dion returns to the stage

Having spent a few years laying low with the neurological disorder stiff-person syndrome, the powerhouse belter made her first public performance since 2020 at the Paris Olympics.

August 2

Aerosmith retire from touring

Aerosmith cancelled their final North American tour due to Steven Tyler's vocal injury, and the group announced that they had made "a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage."

August 10

Musicians vs. the Trump campaign

A seemingly constant string of musicians spoke out against Donald Trump for using their music in his presidential campaign, including the White Stripes, Beyoncé, ABBA, Foo Fighters, Céline Dion, Rufus Wainwright and the estate of Isaac Hayes.

August 11

black midi are "indefinitely over"

As singer Geordie Greep launched his debut solo album, he strangely broke the news of black midi's breakup in an Instagram comment, saying the group are "indefinitely over." Bassist Cameron Picton admitted he was "blindsided" by the reveal.

August 16

Jacob Hoggard's conviction upheld

Two years after being sentenced to prison for sexual assault, the Hedley frontman's appeal was rejected. He is now serving five years behind bars.

August 23

Chappell Roan tells fans to back off

The fast-rising pop star reminded fans that "women don't owe you shit," throwing new light on the toxic relationship many stans have with the pop stars they love.

Photo: Kamara Morozuk

August 27

Oasis are back

We were bloody gutted when these bruvs cocked up their career in 2009, so we're proper chuffed these blokes are back for a cracking 2025 tour. Blimey!

September 3

Jane's Addiction's onstage fight

Singer Perry Farrell took a swing at guitarist Dave Navarro, and the brawl apparently continued backstage. The recently-reunited band cancelled their tour and broke up.

September 5

Linkin Park return with new singer

The nu metal band reformed with new vocalist Emily Armstrong — a choice that soon became controversial when her connections to the Church of Scientology and convicted rapist Danny Masterson came to light.

September 5

R.I.P. Rich Homie Quan

The rapper died at home in Atlanta at the age of 34 due to a drug overdose.

September 10

Dave Grohl's baby out of wedlock

The Foo Fighters frontman, universally regarded as a very nice guy, complicated his image when he announced that he had fathered a child outside of his marriage.

Photo: Kamara Morozuk

September 16

Diddy arrested

Having been sued for rape and abuse in 2023, this year brought a seemingly endless wave of accusations against the rap mogul, culminating in his arrest and upcoming trial.

September 28

R.I.P. Kris Kristofferson

The legendary country veteran "passed away peacefully" at the age of 88 at home in Hawaii, according to a statement from his family.

October 4

The end of Childish Gambino

Donald Glover announced his final album as Childish Gambino, a soundtrack for his film Bando Stone & the New World. While touring it, he cancelled his tour for health reasons, leaving it unclear when or if he will ever return to the project.

October 6

NOFX's final show

Having announced plans to split back in 2022, punk vets NOFX made good on their word, playing their last ever show at their very own Punk in Drublic festival in Los Angeles.

October 7

Deryck Whibley accuses Greig Nori

Sum 41's frontman accused the Treble Charger leader — his former manager — of initiating an abusive sexual relationship. Nori has since denied the claims.

Photo: Richard Lann

October 15

Shaboozey makes chart history

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" became the longest-reigning No. 1 single in Canadian chart history. As of press time, he has tied the record in the U.S.

October 16

R.I.P. Liam Payne

The former One Direction member died suddenly at the age of 31 after falling off a balcony in Argentina, reportedly while under under the effects of drugs and alcohol.

October 18

Japandroids break up

Beloved Vancouver duo Japandroids released Fate & Alcohol, their fourth and final album, and parted ways without playing any shows behind it.

October 31

Dave Matthews Band's zero-waste tour

In a possible turning point for the music industry's sustainability practices, Dave Matthews Band declared that their 2024 outing was "the first zero-waste tour." Jokes about the band's infamous 2004 poop-dumping incident ensued.

Photo: Stephen McGill

November 3

R.I.P. Quincy Jones

The legendary producer behind Thriller and "We Are the World" was 91 when he died at home while surrounded by family.

November 29

Tokyo Police Club split (and Hollerado return)

Canadian indie rock faves Tokyo Police Club called it a day with four Toronto shows. Hollerado, who played their own farewell shows back in 2019, reunited to open two of the nights.

December 8

Taylor Swift's $2 Billion Tour

Almost exactly a year after the Eras Tour became the first tour to gross more than $1 billion in ticket sales, it became the first tour to earn more than $2 billion.

Photo: Matt Forsythe