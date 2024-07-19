Jack White is reportedly giving out copies of a new solo album today at locations of his Third Man Records store.

Multiple fans on White's subreddit report having been given a free white label record. Detroit radio host Ryan Patrick Hooper confirmed this on his show In the Groove, and he played the record on-air on WDET 101.9 FM. After playing the recording, Hopper said, "Dirty, grimy, gritty. It sounds raw. I feel like I was in the room it was recorded in."

Yesterday (July 18), Third Man Records posted a teaser on its Instagram Story, reading, "We will remain open until 8PM tomorrow cos that's how I'm feelin."

UPDATE (7/20, 9:25 a.m. ET): Third Man has confirmed that the album is legit, posting a photo of the record and resharing many Instagram Stories about it. The label hasn't given any extra details about what the album is called or when it will be released widely.

The record has "NO NAME" printed on it, and doesn't feature an album title or track names. White hasn't shared any information about the album, although he did previously share some since-deleted clips of new music.