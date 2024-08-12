Céline Dion has disavowed Donald Trump's use of her hit "My Heart Will Go On" — a song synonymous with sinking ships.

Trump played the song, along with a clip of Dion performing, on Friday night (August 9) in Bozeman, MT. That's when Dion became aware of its use, although Trump has apparently played it at multiple rallies in 2023 and 2024.

In a statement on social media, Dion and her team said that Trump was "unauthorized" to play the song, and that she "does not endorse this or any similar use."

She added, "…And really, that song?" This is presumably in reference to the fact that "My Heart Will Go On" is the theme song from 1997's Titanic, a disaster movie about a sinking ship. Trump's use of the song while his own campaign is in decline is certainly ill-considered.