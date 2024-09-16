Jane's Addiction have apologized to fans and cancelled a show following an onstage brawl between singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.

In Boston on Friday (September 3), the band were performing "Ocean Size" (one of their best songs!) when Farrell and Navarro got physical. The two tussled briefly, with Farrell screaming "fuck you" and Navarro holding him back. Farrell then took a swing at Navarro while being held back by members of Jane's Addiction's crew. At that point, the show ended early.

UPDATE (9/16): In a subsequent statement, Jane's Addiction have announced the remainder of their tour has been cancelled, and that the band "have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group." Refunds for upcoming dates will be issued at point of purchase.

"We want to extend a heartfelt apology for the events that unfolded last night," Jane's Addiction subsequently wrote on their Instagram Story. They cancelled their Sunday (September 15) show in Bridgeport, CT, "as a result" of the altercation.

Farrell's wife, Etty Lau Farrell, shared video of the incident, and offered her account of why it happened. She wrote, "Perry's frustration had been mounting, night after night, he felt that the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band. Perry had been suffering from tinnitus and a sore throat every night. But when the audience in the first row, started complaining up to Perry cussing at him that the band was planning too loud and that they couldn't hear him, Perry lost it."

She added that, after leaving the stage, bassist Eric Avery "put Perry in a headlock and punched him in the stomach three times." She said that Avery took "cheap shots" on Farrell. After the incident, Farrell was a "crazed beast for the next half an hour" before he eventually broke down and "cried and cried."

Read her full account below, and see video footage of the incident.

Jane's Addiction are still in the middle of their tour with Love and Rockets. Their next show is scheduled to take place in Toronto on Wednesday (September 18). They haven't released a statement about whether it will be taking place.