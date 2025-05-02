Concert Listings
Babbu Maan Reschedules Canadian Tour
Aly & AJ Plot North American Tour
Wet Leg Map Out North American Tour
Chicago Punk Label Red Scare Industries Sides with Canada for Ontario/Quebec Tour
Comeback Kid Expand 'Wake the Dead' Anniversary Tour Dates
Eric Church to Visit Vancouver on North American Tour
Crypta Map Out North American Tour
Hotline TNT Announce Headlining North American Tour
This Week's Newly Announced Tours, Including PUP, HAIM, Halestorm and More: May 2, 2025
Montreal's 10 Can't-Miss Concerts in May 2025
Vancouver's 10 Can't Miss Concerts in May 2025
Toronto's 9 Can't-Miss Concerts This Week, Including Djo, Bullet for My Valentine, Allie X and More
This Week's Newly Announced Tours, Including Bryan Adams, John Mulaney, Pulp and More: April 25, 2025
Toronto's 9 Can't-Miss Concerts This Week, Including Spiritbox, Metallica, Lucy Dacus and More: April 21, 2025
This Week's Newly Announced Tours, Including Stevie Nicks, Metric, Ice Cube & More: April 16, 2025
Toronto's 8 Can't-Miss Concerts This Week, Including Mount Eerie, Franz Ferdinand and Denzel Curry
Jane Remover Threw Down the Gauntlet in Toronto
Metallica's Return to Toronto Was Justice for No One
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Reminded Toronto That This Is the Whole Point
AC/DC's Rock N Roll Train Shook Vancouver All Night Long on the Highway to Hell
Mount Eerie Came to Toronto to "Squash the Beef" Between the US and Canada, and to Remind Us That Countries Suck
Goldie Boutilier's Sold-Out Toronto Show Marked the Arrival of an Icon
Kylie Minogue's Soft-Focus Celebration of Resilience Set Toronto Free
The Magnetic Fields Were Divine and Asinine in Toronto
Departure Festival + Conference — win passes to the special screening of 'Pavements' or 'Boxcutter'!
Departure Festival and Conference — enter for a chance to win music passes, plus tickets to the Mustafa show at Meridian Hall!
Arcade Fire — win the band’s full discography on vinyl, including new album 'Pink Elephant'!
Billy Idol — be one of five to win 'Dream Into It' on vinyl!
Reuben and the Dark with The Bullhorn Singers — win tickets to the Canadian show date of your choice!
Collective Concerts — win tickets to The Saints '73-'78, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, CMAT, Swans, The Kooks, Watchhouse, Tennis and more!
