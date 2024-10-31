This year marks the 20th fecalversary of Dave Matthews Band's infamous poop incident, when their tour bus driver dumped 800 pounds of human waste in the Chicago River. Although DMB sadly didn't acknowledge the Crappening's anniversary on August 8, they've now claimed the title of "the first zero-waste tour."

In a video on social media, Live Nation declared that the band's 2024 tour was zero-waste. Matthews said in the clip, "We should all be thinking about how to make whatever we're involved with as close to zero-waste as possible. That's a better train to be on."

The stats note that 93 percent of waste from shows was reused, composed, recycled or donated, diverting over 100,000 pounds of waste from landfills. Water refill stations avoided the use of over 180,000 plastic bottles, and 1,500 recycled cans were used to create aluminum guitars.

Will it stop people from making poop jokes? Probably not, but it's a start — and something for Coldplay to aspire to!