Neil Young and Crazy Horse Cancel July Tour Dates Due to Illness

Neil Young and Crazy Horse have announced the cancellation of July performances on their ongoing North American tour, affecting seven dates set for Canada this month.

On Wednesday evening, Young and his bandmates announced via Neil Young Archives that their Love Earth tour would be taking "a big unplanned break" after illness struck the touring party following a May 22 performance in Detroit.

"When a couple of us got sick after Detroit's [Pine Knob Music Theatre], we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break," the post reads. "We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience.

"Health is #1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you... and for us."

Canadian dates affected include performances in Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Burnaby. Young and Crazy Horse played a first Canadian show at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on May 20, and were due to return to the venue on July 8. The band's Ottawa engagement was a headlining slot as part of Ottawa Bluesfest 2024, which has now been filled by the Offspring.

Young and Crazy Horse previously announced the postponement of May shows in Chicago, Austin and Dallas toward the end of that month, noting that all three will be rescheduled in asking concertgoers to hold on to their tickets.

Ticketmaster also points to the cancellation of July performances in Oregon, Washington and Utah. A September 29 performance at the Hollywood Bowl in California remains unaffected at this time. It's also been reported that late September California dates at the Hollywood Bowl and Ohana Music Festival have also been cancelled.

