Shaboozey already broke the Canadian record for the Billboard Hot 100's longest-ruling No. 1 single, and now he's tied the same record in the US.

For this week's chart, dated November 30, Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" is once again sitting on top. That mark's the song's 19th week on top of the chart, which ties the mark set by Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."

Unlike "Old Town Road," Shaboozey's reign hasn't been consecutive. Since his first week at No. 1 in mid-July, he's had his reign interrupted by Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" and Morgan Wallen's "Love Somebody" for a week apiece.

Also unlike "Old Town Road," Shaboozey didn't rely on a remix to extend his time at No. 1. "Old Town Road" had one week as a solo single, with the next 18 weeks switching to the Billy Ray Cyrus remix.

If "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" can hang on for another week, it will mark a record-breaking 20 weeks at No. 1. Here in Canada, it absolutely shattered records with 25 weeks atop the chart. This week, however, it's been replaced by Gracie Abrams's "That's So True."