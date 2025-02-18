Steve Bays has played in many projects over the years, including Hot Hot Heat, Mounties, Fur Trade and Left Field Messiah. Now, he's finally launching a solo project.

The BC pop rocker posted on Thursday (February 13) that he now has a solo artist profile on Spotify. He wrote that his first single is called "Women's Jeans" and it will be out in March.

The next day, Bays posted a teaser for the song, which is a Strokes-y rocker accompanied by a trippy video. Check that out below.

Recently, Bays explained why he pulled the plug on Hot Hot Heat's reunion tour, saying that he didn't have time to do the reunion justice while also being a new dad to a young child.