Jennifer Lopez Cancels North American Tour

Jennifer Lopez has announced the cancellation of her first North American tour in five years, which was due to kick off next month.

In a newsletter sent to fans, the artist wrote that she was "heartsick and devastated" over pulling the plug on her This Is Me... Live run [via Variety], which she quietly rebranded as a greatest hits show in April amid poor ticket sales.

"Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel it was absolutely necessary," Lopez wrote. Although she did not give a reason, various outlets have speculated that JLo is in need of family time as rumours swirl about her reportedly splitting from husband Ben Affleck.

"Jennifer is taking time off," Live Nation said in their announcement, "to be with her children, family and close friends."

Lopez had been scheduled to perform in Toronto and Montreal in early August. All fans who purchased their tickets via Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.