The Black Keys Cancel North American Tour, Share Statement

The Black Keys appear to have cancelled their entire North American fall tour, as their dates have been erased from the band's online channels and taken down from Ticketmaster.

UPDATE (5/27, 9:19 a.m. ET): The Black Keys have issued a statement on the cancellation, saying that they will soon be announcing revised dates shortly for a "similarly exciting, intimate experience." Here's what they wrote:

The band wants to assure everyone that Dan & Patrick are alive and well.

Following the recent run of shows in the UK & Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the International Players Tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band, and will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly.



Everyone who had purchased tickets and/or VIP to the initial tour dates will be fully refunded — and when the new plans are announced, will be the first to be able to buy tickets.



Thank you for your understanding and apologies for the surprise change… We're pretty sure everyone is going to be excited when you see what we have in mind though, and look forward to seeing everyone soon.

The band's dates on Ticketmaster are now listed as cancelled. The Akron duo's website now only lists one live show — a NASCAR racing festival in July. Their social media posts promoting their International Players Tour have been quietly deleted, and some of the venues now list the shows as cancelled. X user @scottheisel pointed out that the shows had been selling badly, with many of the seats still unsold.

The tour was to be in support of the band's recent album, Ohio Players. Exclaim! gave the album a 4/10 review, prompting the Black Keys to call out Exclaim! during a radio interview.

The band's cancelled dates are below. Most of the shows were planned for the US, plus one Canadian stop in Toronto.

The Head and the Heart had been set to open. That group have also quietly removed the dates without publicly acknowledging the change.

The Black Keys 2024 Tour Dates:

07/06 Chicago, IL - NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024

09/17 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ^

09/18 Austin, TX - Moody Center ^

09/20 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

09/21 Houston, TX - Toyota Center ^

09/24 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

09/26 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center ^

09/27 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum ^

09/28 Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena ^

09/29 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

10/02 Portland, OR - Moda Center

10/03 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

10/10 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena ^

10/11 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena ^

10/12 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^

10/13 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena ^

10/16 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center ^

10/18 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena ^

10/19 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena ^

10/21 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center ^

10/23 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

10/24 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena ^

10/26 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^

10/27 Knoxville, TN - Food City Center ^

10/30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden ^

11/01 Boston, MA - TD Garden

11/02 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena ^

11/03 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena ^

11/07 Chicago, IL - United Center ^

11/09 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum ^

11/10 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

11/12 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena ^

^ with the Head and the Heart