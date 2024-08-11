UK post-punks black midi have seemingly broken up, according to an Instagram comment from Geordie Greep.

"black midi was an interesting band that's indefinitely over," Greep wrote in the comments section of his own Instagram Live this weekend.

UPDATE (8/12, 12:24 p.m. ET): A representative for the band has amended the group's weekend statements, telling Pitchfork, "black midi are on a hiatus for now while they are working on solo projects."

In a since-deleted tweet, bassist Cameron Picton appeared to confirm the news: "We'd agreed to not say anything about 'breaking up' so I was as blindsided as everyone else last night but maybe in a different way. I guess sometimes all you can say is lol. Anyway! Starting sessions for my own record soon, looking forward — should be good, hopefully great!"

The group's last record remains 2022's Hellfire.