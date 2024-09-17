Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in New York City on Monday evening following an indictment against him by a federal grand jury.

"Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY," Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement via X. "We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time."

The New York Times reports that Marc Agnifilo, a lawyer for Combs, said he believed the hip-hop mogul was being charged with racketeering and sex trafficking.

UPDATE (9/17, 10 a.m. ET): Diddy has indeed been charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking in a 14-page complaint. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, said he plans to plead not guilty.

A statement from Combs's legal team said they were disappointed with the decision to arrest him, given that he had "voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges."

"Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community," the statement said [via The New York Times]. "He is an imperfect person but he is not a criminal."

Combs, who is also known as Diddy and Puff Daddy, was accused of years of sexual and physical abuse by former girlfriend, R&B singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, in a lawsuit against him last November. Combs settled the suit the day after, denying any wrongdoing.

Following Ventura's legal action and settlement, multiple additional sexual assault, abuse and trafficking lawsuits have been filed against Combs. In March, the mogul's homes in Los Angeles, CA, and Miami, FL, were raided by US Homeland Security as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation.