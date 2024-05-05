Cindy Lee Cancels the Remainder of 2024 Tour

Cindy Lee's staggering album Diamond Jubilee is the surprise hit of the year, but now the rest of the tour behind it has been called off.

The performer also known as Patrick Flegel was due to perform last night (May 4) in Chicago, but they cancelled the show at the last minute. The remainder of the dates have also been called off, including Canadian shows in Toronto and Montreal for later this month. The Toronto show had been booked for Longboat Hall but sold out and was moved to the far larger Concert Hall — which also sold out.

The artist hasn't made a statement about the cancellation. Stereogum points out that Tubby's, the venue in Kingston, NY, said that they had been informed the tour was cancelled for "personal reasons."

Cindy Lee's tourmates, Freak Heat Waves, rescheduled their Chicago show at the last minute, and posted on Instagram that they were booking make-up shows where possible. They wrote, "For reasons beyond our control the remaining dates of the Cindy Lee and Freak Heat Waves 24/7 tour have been cancelled."

The most recent show that took place was in Milwaukee on Friday (May 3). This tour had been billed as Cindy Lee's "farewell tour," and Diamond Jubilee has been reported to be the project's final album. In other words, it's possible that music fans have now heard the last from Cindy Lee.