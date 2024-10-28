Amidst all the talk about BRAT Summer, we may have lost sight of the fact that it's actually Shaboozey Summer. His country single "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has absolutely ruled the charts in 2024 — and even though his reign has finally ended in the US, he continues to smash the all-time Canadian charts record.

Previously, Lil Nas X held the all-time record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100, as "Old Town Road" held the spot for 19 weeks back in 2019.

The chart dated October 19 marked Shaboozey's record-breaking 20th week atop the Canadian Hot 100. Since then, he held the spot for the chart dated October 26, extending the record to 21 weeks.

The reign of "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" ended this week in the US, however. For the chart dated November 2, Morgan Wallen's "Love Somebody" has taken the top spot. That brought Shaboozey's run to an end after 14 consecutive weeks — he always had one previous week at No. 1 — for a total of 15 non-consecutive weeks in the US.