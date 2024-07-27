Céline Dion returned to the stage tonight (July 26) to sing at the Olympic Games in Paris, marking her first public performance since revealing her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome.

Appearing at the Eiffel Tower for the Olympic opening ceremony, Dion performed "L'Hymne à l'amour" by the French singer Édith Piaf — and, although her medical struggles have prevented her from singing live in recent years, she was in great form, hitting the notes with no signs of difficulty.

After the performance, she shared a message on social media, writing, "I'm honoured to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favourite cities!" She congratulated the athletes, but didn't mention her own feelings about returning to the stage after a lengthy break.

Lady Gaga also performed, singing Zizi Jeanmaire's "Mon truc en plumes." It was rumoured that she and Dion would perform a duet version of Édith Piaf's "La vie en rose," but that didn't happen.