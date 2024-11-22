Donald Glover has postponed the remaining North American dates on his ongoing world tour as Childish Gambino, including three performances in Canada.

UPDATE (11/22, 9:18 a.m. ET): After having initially left early 2025 concerts in New Zealand and Australia on the itinerary, Glover has cancelled those shows too, saying his "recovery is taking longer than expected." As triple j reports, ticketholders have now received an email from ticketing platform Ticketek, informing them that the tour has been cancelled completely.

The email included a statement from the artist, which read: "Unfortunately, my path to recovery is taking longer than expected. The upcoming concerts in Australia and New Zealand are cancelled. One of the last things I'd ever want to do is disappoint my fans. I really appreciate the support you have shown and know that I will do what I can to give you an exceptional experience when the time is right. Thank you."

UPDATE (10/4, 4:21 p.m. ET): Glover has now outright cancelled his remaining North American tour dates, as well as those scheduled for the UK and Europe.

The multi-hyphenate revealed that after his New Orleans, LA, performance almost a month ago, he went to the hospital. "After more tests, i could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked," he wrote. "As of now, I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal."

"My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously," Glover continued. "With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates," adding that refunds will be available to ticketholders at point of purchase.

As of this writing, it seems as though the concerts scheduled for early next year in New Zealand and Australia will still go on.

Sharing the news on X, Glover wrote that his remaining North American dates have been axed in order "to focus on [his] physical health for a few weeks."

Glover urged concertgoers to hold on to their tickets, as all stubs will be honoured for rescheduled shows. Those dates may come in 2025, as Glover is slated to tour Europe and the UK throughout November and December.

Glover was due to perform in Western Canada later this month, with performances set for Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton with support from WILLOW.

Find Glover's announcement and affected itinerary below. The artist delivered Bando Stone & the New World, his fifth and final album as Childish Gambino, earlier this year.

Childish Gambino 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

08/11 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center *

08/12 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *

08/14 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum *

08/15 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center *

08/17 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena *

08/18 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

08/20 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena *

08/21 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center *

08/23 Boston, MA - TD Garden *

08/24 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *

08/26 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center *

08/27 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center *

08/29 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena *

08/30 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena *

09/01 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *

09/02 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena *

09/04 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena *

09/05 Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena *

09/07 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center *

09/08 Houston, TX - Toyota Center *

09/10 Austin, TX - Moody Center *

09/11 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center *

09/13 Denver, CO - Ball Arena *

09/14 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center *

09/16 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center *

09/18 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena *

09/19 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena *

09/21 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center *

09/23 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *

09/24 Portland, OR - Moda Center *

09/25 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena *

09/27 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome *

09/29 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *

10/02 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center *

10/03 Chicago, IL - United Center *

10/31 Lyon, France - LDLC Arena #

11/02 Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum #

11/04 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena #

11/06 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena #

11/08 Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum #

11/10 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena #

11/12 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 arena #

11/13 Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena #

11/19 Paris, France - Accor Arena #

11/21 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle #

11/23 Brussels, Belgium - ING Arena #

11/24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome #

11/26 Manchester, UK - AO Arena #

11/28 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro #

11/30 London, UK - The O2 #

12/01 London, UK - The O2 #

12/03 Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena #

12/05 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena #

01/28 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena #

02/01 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre #

02/04 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena #

02/07 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena #

02/11 Perth, Australia - RAC Arena #

* with WILLOW

# with Aamarae