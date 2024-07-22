American politics took another wild turn this weekend, as Joe Biden finally dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed his VP, Kamala Harris, to succeed him as Democratic leader. Now, Harris has gotten support from another, slightly more surprising public figure: Charli XCX.

Yesterday (July 21), soon after the announcement that Biden was endorsing Harris broke, Charli tweeted, "kamala IS brat."

Since then, Harris has followed Charli on both Instagram and X — which is notable since the VP follows just 126 accounts on Instagram, and a relatively modest 721 on X.

What's more, Kamala's official campaign account, @KamalaHQ, has been rebranded with a BRAT banner, showing the words "kamala hq" against the signature Kermit green backdrop.

Well, it certainly is a BRAT summer, although not perhaps in the way we expected.