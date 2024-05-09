MC5 Drummer Dennis Thompson Dead at 75

Just over two months after the death of guitarist Wayne Kramer, MC5 drummer Dennis "Machinegun" Thompson has died. He was 75.

As the Detroit Free Press reports, the last surviving member of the influential Detroit proto-punk band died at MediLodge of Taylor, where he was in rehabilitation following a heart attack last month.

April also saw MC5 announced as one of this year's inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Cher, Dave Matthews Band and A Tribe Called Quest. Thompson had still been at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital during the initial recovery from his cardiac event when he got the news — and, according to vocalist Rob Tyner's widow, Becky Tyner, responded by saying, "It's about fucking time!"

This is a developing story