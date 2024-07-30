Less than two weeks ago, ScHoolboy Q announced that his Toronto show had been cancelled the day of. Why? Because he's a longtime affiliate of Kendrick Lamar, and was scheduled to perform at History, the big dumb rock club owned by Drake, allegedly.

It seems as though Drizzy has appointed himself gatekeeper, because SiR has a similar story: the rapper and singer, a previous Lamar collaborator and member of the Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) roster, was scheduled to perform at History tonight as part of his ongoing North American tour, but has now announced that the show has been cancelled.

"So sorry to my Toronto fans," SiR wrote on Twitter. "The show has been cancelled. We're working on rescheduling for a later date."

In a follow-up post, he added, "For those wondering, we sold that show out. It was cancelled by the venue. Not sure why. My apologies again to those that came just to see me."

When the artist's Twitter followers jumped to the same conclusion ScHoolboy Q did, SiR replied to one who wrote, "damn [Drake's] rude for that im sorry this happened to you," pointing out that the venue still has to pay him.

In reality, instead of screwing over Lamar's colleagues, the fans are the ones suffering at Drake's (alleged) hands. Well, them and his own business.

See SiR's tweets about the situation below. While opening for Ski Mask the Slump God at History last night (July 29), Florida's DJ Scheme played Lamar's "Not Like Us," which has become something of a global anti-Canada anthem. (For what it's worth, the Toronto crowd loved it and knew every word!)