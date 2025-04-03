Jack White's live shows in support of No Name absolutely rip, and now he's documenting the tour with a live album through his Third Man Records Vault subscription service.

Break It All Down!!! is the Vault's 64th quarterly package. It compiles recordings from throughout White's guerrilla tour in 2024, including a cover of "Ride Like Hell" by Big Sugar (makers of Canada's best blues record, according to White) and a version of "Seven Nation Army" performed in the same room where the riff was written: Melbourne, Australia's Corner Hotel.

All told, it's a 29-song compilation spread across three LPs, which are black, blue and white, respectively. In addition to Big Sugar, there are covers of tunes by MC5, Robert Johnson, Flamin' Groovies, the Stooges, Robert Petway, Muddy Waters, Ray Harris, G. Love & Special Sauce, and White's pre-White Stripes band, the Go.

The set comes with a patch, live photos on instant film and a newsprint poster. Fans can subscribe by April 30 in order to get the package delivered. See the setlist below.

Break It All Down!!!:

1. Looking at You - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall - 9/13/24 (Originally by MC5)

2. Old Scratch Blues - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place - 9/10/24

3. That's How I'm Feeling - Detroit - Saint Andrew's Hall - 8/5/24

4. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground - Los Angeles - The Mayan 10/11/24 (with Money Mark on Keyboards)

5. Stones in My Passway - Dallas - Trees - 11/13/24 - (Originally by Robert Johnson)

6. It's Rough on Rats (If You're Asking) - Nashville - American Legion Post 82 - 7/27/24

7. Teenage Head - Ballarat, Australia - Civic Hall - 12/6/24 (Originally by Flamin' Groovies)

8. Bombing Out - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall - 9/13/24

9. Girl, You Have No Faith in Medicine - Madison - High Noon Saloon - 10/24/24

10. Broken Boy Soldier - Gothenburg, Sweden - Way Out West - 8/8/24

11. Ride Like Hell - Chicago - Metro - 10/29/24 (Originally by Big Sugar)

12. I Cut Like a Buffalo - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall - 8/31/24

13. TV Eye - Seattle - The Showbox - 10/1/24 (Originally by The Stooges)

14. The Hardest Button to Button - Mexico City - Corona Capital - 11/17/24

15. What's the Rumpus? - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club - 8/27/24

16. Catfish Blues - Two Trains Running - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - Capital Theatre - 12/2/24 (Originally by Robert Petway & Muddy Waters)

17. Lazaretto - Bridgeport, CT - Southside Festival - 9/29/24

18. Garbage Man - Hobart, Australia - Odeon Theatre - 12/11/24 (Originally by G. Love & Special Sauce)

19. Tonight (Was a Long Time Ago) - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club - 7/30/24

20. Keep on Trash - Detroit - Saint Andrew's Hall - 8/5/24 (Originally by the Go)

21. Underground - Tulsa - Cain's Ballroom - 11/12/24

22. The White Raven - Chicago - Metro - 10/29/24

23. Missionary - Pittsburgh - Mr. Smalls Theatre - 8/29/24

24. Sixteen Saltines - Hong Kong - Clockenflap Festival - 12/1/24

25. Lonely Wolf - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club - 7/30/24 (Originally by Ray Harris)

26. Ball and Biscuit - Atlanta - Terminal West - 7/31/24

27. Morning at Midnight - Milwaukee - Cactus Club - 10/25/24

28. Archbishop Harold Holmes - San Antonio - Paper Tiger - 11/15/24

29. Steady, as She Goes - Liverpool UK - O2 Academy - 9/14/24

30. Seven Nation Army - Melbourne, Australia - Corner Hotel - 12/7/24