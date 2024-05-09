Brian Wilson Placed Under Conservatorship

Brian Wilson has been placed under a court-ordered conservatorship that will be run by his longtime publicist Jean Sievers and longtime business manager LeeAnn Hard, Rolling Stone reports.

The Beach Boys legend's family filed back in February, alleging that Wilson is "unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter" while living with a "major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)." He had previously been under the care of his wife, Melinda Kay Ledbetter Wilson, up until her death in January.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Gus T. May granted the petition today, adding two lines in his final ruling after hearing from an attorney representing Wilson's two eldest children, Wilson and Phillips musicians Carnie Wilson Bonfiglio and Wendy Wilson Knutson.

His daughters asked that "all of Brian's children who wish to be added will be added to the text chain from his nurses providing updates about Brian," as per their lawyer, Justin Gold. Additionally, they also requested that the conservators be required to "consult" with them and their other siblings "regarding all material healthcare decisions."

The conservatorship covers only Wilson's medical and personal affairs. His estate is not part of it; the musician's financial assets are held in a trust, with Hard being named trustee and Wilson's power of attorney. The 81-year-old will remain in his home.

"While Brian is diagnosed with dementia and he mourns the loss of his beloved wife Melinda, he is physically healthy and leads a full life and is currently working on projects," Sievers said in a statement to Rolling Stone. "As his co-conservators, we will ensure that all of Brian's daily living needs are satisfied and he continues to lead an active life."