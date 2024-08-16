Jacob Hoggard's appeal has been rejected by Ontario courts, meaning that the Hedley singer's conviction for sexual assault is being upheld.

He was given a five-year prison sentence in October 2022, but he has been out on bail ever since, as he appealed the decision.

The court said that the judge was wrong to admit a trauma expert as a witness for the Crown. Despite that, the court unanimously found that no miscarriage of justice occurred, for this or any other reason.

Hoggard is expected to begin serving his prison sentence. His lawyers are currently reviewing the judgment and assessing their next move.

Hoggard will stand trial for a separate sexual assault case in Kirkland Lake, ON. The trial begins next month, on September 23. He faces one charge of sexual assault causing bodily harm over an incident that allegedly occurred in 2016.