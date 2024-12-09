Almost exactly a year ago, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour became the first tour ever to gross more than $1 billion USD. The tour wrapped up yesterday (December 8) in Vancouver, and in the process, it became the first tour to earn more than $2 billion.

The New York Times notes that the 149-show run earned $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales. The figures were confirmed by the production company Taylor Swift Touring — the first time Swift has officially confirmed the tour's reported sales figures.

That means that Swift earned roughly $13,943,749.83 per show — so she almost certainly crossed the $2 billion mark during her nine Canadian shows that finished the tour.

The Eras Tour isn't the only billion-grossing tour, since Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour also crossed the threshold this summer.

