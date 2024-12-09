Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Becomes First to Gross $2 Billion After Wrapping Up in Vancouver

It became the first tour to gross $1 billion last year

Photo: Matt Forsythe

BY Alex HudsonPublished Dec 9, 2024

Almost exactly a year ago, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour became the first tour ever to gross more than $1 billion USD. The tour wrapped up yesterday (December 8) in Vancouver, and in the process, it became the first tour to earn more than $2 billion.

The New York Times notes that the 149-show run earned $2,077,618,725 in ticket sales. The figures were confirmed by the production company Taylor Swift Touring — the first time Swift has officially confirmed the tour's reported sales figures.

That means that Swift earned roughly $13,943,749.83 per show — so she almost certainly crossed the $2 billion mark during her nine Canadian shows that finished the tour.

The Eras Tour isn't the only billion-grossing tour, since Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour also crossed the threshold this summer.

Read our review of Swift's Toronto stop in the Eras Tour here.

MusicNewsPop and RockIndustry

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage