Leave it to Jack White to be as Jack White as possible. The musician officially released his new album, No Name, at the beginning of the month after initially giving away vinyl copies to Third Man Records customers and encouraging people to pirate them. Predictably, it seems like he's been fielding questions about tour announcements pretty much ever since.

Today, White has addressed fans on Instagram, letting them know that he "won't really" be announcing shows behind the record in advance, instead opting to share the news as close to the actual concert date as possible. "Some shows we won't even decide to do until that morning," he wrote in a statement, adding that "the tour already started at the Legion a couple of weeks ago."

"People keep saying these are 'pop up shows' we've been playing," White continued. "Well, you can call them whatever you want, but we are on tour right now. These are the 'shows.'"

According to the singer-songwriter, the concerts will mostly take place at "small clubs, backyard fetes, and a few festivals here and there to help pay for expenses." He also said something about wanting to visit an apple orchard or something.

Read White's full statement below, and keep your eyes peeled for any carrier pigeons or messages in bottles with more tour date information.